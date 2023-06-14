Soda City Live: Living Wright Foundation Benefit Concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming benefit concert will help to aid the nonprofit- Living Wright Foundation- in its efforts to eliminate food insecurity in the Midlands.

They are bringing in a performer all the way from New Orleans with roots right here in South Carolina for a fun night of partying with a purpose.

Saturday, June 17th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tickets are $75 per person and tables are $600 per table.

(See flyer for more)

Click here for details.

