Soda City Live: John Tudor’s Magic and Mysteries Show

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary Magician John Tudor has more magic up his sleeves.

John Tudor’s Magic and Mysteries show will be returning to the Venue on Main Street.

The Magic Mysteries show is an interactive adult-oriented show filled with magic and comedy.

Click here for details.

