Richland County Sheriff’s Department seeking the public’s help finding runaway teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Deputies said 14-year-old Nevaeh Curry Nettles has her nose pierced, shoulder-length braids and was last seen wearing an orange mid-drift tank top and blue sweatpants.

Nettles’ family said her last whereabouts were on Piney Woods Road. The family stated the teen has a medical condition and is believed to be at risk.

“We are concerned about her whereabouts and who she may be with,” said RCSD.

