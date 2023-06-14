SkyView
Richland County School District One wants volunteers to serve as CHAMPS

Richland One is looking for male and female volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS for the 2023-2024 school year.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School might be out, but local districts are already thinking ahead about how they can improve and set up students for success. Richland One is looking for male and female volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS for the 2023-2024 school year. 

Kerry Abel is Richland One’s coordinator of dropout prevention and mentoring services, and he’s joining us to share more about this program.

