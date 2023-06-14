SkyView
Police arrest two women in connection with shooting at Lorick Circle

Iesha R. Daniel (left) and Amanda L. Jones (right) were arrested in connection with a shooting...
Iesha R. Daniel (left) and Amanda L. Jones (right) were arrested in connection with a shooting in the 100th block of Lorick Circle where a 13-year-old girl was injured.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested two women in connection with a shooting in the 100th block of Lorick Circle where a 13-year-old girl was injured.

On Friday, June 9, CPD officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at 100 Lorick Circle, Latimer Manor Apartments, and found the 13-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening injury to her hand.

Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 32-year-old Iesha R. Daniel was arrested Wednesday morning at a Senate Street home by CPD officers and members of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said investigators seized multiple guns from the home, including a firearm that was reported stolen from CPD’s jurisdiction.

Before the shooting happened, police said several people including Daniel’s juvenile relative were fighting.

Daniel’s allegedly shot toward the crowd striking the victim; however, no other injuries were reported.

Daniels was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol. She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Police said 31-year-old Amanda L. Jones was previously arrested and charged in connection with the case. Jones is charged with assault and battery in the first degree and burglary in the first degree after being accused of unlawfully entering a neighbor’s home and assaulting her.

