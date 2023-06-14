SkyView
Newberry County Coroner identifies victim who died near Dreher Island State Park

Officials said the victim was a park guest.
Newberry Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the water near Dreher Island...
Newberry Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the water near Dreher Island State Park.(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in the waters near Dreher Island State Park.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified 67-year-old Randy Alvin Cox as the person who died in the incident. Officials said an autopsy has been scheduled for June 14.

Newberry County Emergency Services along with Park Rangers and Newberry County deputies responded to the island around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, after someone reported there was a body in the water.

A post on Facebook by the county said the victim was a park guest. The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

