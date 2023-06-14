Newberry County Coroner identifies victim who died near Dreher Island State Park

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in the waters near Dreher Island State Park.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified 67-year-old Randy Alvin Cox as the person who died in the incident. Officials said an autopsy has been scheduled for June 14.

Newberry County Emergency Services along with Park Rangers and Newberry County deputies responded to the island around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, after someone reported there was a body in the water.

A post on Facebook by the county said the victim was a park guest. The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.