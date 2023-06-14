SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say

School officials say some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “my pronouns are USA.” (WBZ, BURLINGTON CABLE ACCESS TELEVISION, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - School officials in Burlington are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “my pronouns are USA,” as the school’s LGBTQ+ student group celebrated the beginning of Pride Month.

Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School organized the June 2 celebration — for which they distributed rainbow stickers, posted Pride signs and encouraged students to wear rainbow clothing.

Principal Cari Perchase said she supports members of the LGBTQ+ community who were targeted and told students she is “truly sorry that a day meant for you to celebrate your identity turned into a day of intolerance.”

“We ask all staff, teachers, and members of the Burlington Public School community to join us in taking a stand against homophobia and identity-directed hateful actions,” Superintendent Eric Conti wrote in a letter to the community.

A School Committee meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night in part to discuss the clash.

Gov. Maura Healey, one of the nation’s first two out lesbian governors, said she was disappointed by the situation but said the school is actively working to address it.

Healey said it was particularly disappointing during a month when the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated and in a state like Massachusetts, which she said works to ensure “members of the LGBTQ+ community, young and old are seen, are heard, are respected and will be cared for and protected.”

“I hope it becomes a teaching moment for the young people who were involved in that,” Healey said. “It doesn’t represent who we are as a state.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting

Latest News

Federal Reserve: Experts expect no interest rate hike for June
Police are searching for Isaiah Ryshied Brunson in connection with multiple vehicle breaks in...
Sumter police searching for suspect in connection with vehicle break-ins
Pride Month celebration sparks rift at Massachusetts middle school
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student resigns