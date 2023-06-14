SkyView
Man sentenced to 23 years on attempted coercion and enticement of a minor

Court-Sentence
Court-Sentence(Jerick Tafoya/Canva)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor for sexual activity.

United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten sentenced 32-year-old Christopher Michael Alexander to federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision.

Evidence presented in court showed Alexander engaged in sexually explicit conversations with an officer posing as a 13-year-old female during an online chat operation targeting child sex offenders on May 19, 2022.

During the operation, officials said Alexander sent and requested sexually explicit photographs through various social media applications and text messages.

Officials said Alexander was arrested when he ultimately traveled to the residence where he believed the 13-year-old lived to engage in sexual activities with her.

The operation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Evidence presented in court indicated Alexander made admissions to law enforcement that he previously engaged in numerous occasions of the sexual battery of minors.

Officials said Alexander admitted that he had previously digitally penetrated at least 25 infants on hundreds of occasions as well as digitally penetrated another minor child approximately six times a day for weeks.

Upon his release, Alexander will have to register as a sex offender, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

