Lexington-Richland School District Five names new principal of Chapin High School

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five has named a longtime educator as principal of Chapin High School.

Ed Davis has been named the principal of the Chapin area high school, he currently serves as the principal at Chapin Intermediate.

Superintendent Akil E. Ross Sr. said “Mr. Davis is a passionate and well-respected administrator in the School District Five community with a wealth of experience. “Mr. Davis is student-focused and has an understanding of the Chapin Community, both staff and families. I am confident he will continue to foster a nurturing and supportive learning environment where our students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally”

According to a press release, Davis has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Social Studies Teaching Certification from the University of Michigan. In 2013, he joined the staff of the newly opened Spring Hill High School, where he also served as the Assistant Principal. He also served as principal of Harbison West Elementary School from 2016-2019.

Davis said this following his appointment:

I am honored, humbled, and excited to be joining another awesome community of learners, educators and stakeholders in School District Five,” Davis said. “Chapin High School has served the Chapin community for almost 100 years! During that time, thousands of students have been given the opportunity to learn, grow and mature into awesome young adults. I’m looking forward to continuing this rich tradition of service and excellence.

