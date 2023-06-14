SkyView
Lexington County coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision

The collision occurred in the 900 block of Hartley Quarter Road in the Pelion area of Lexington...
The collision occurred in the 900 block of Hartley Quarter Road in the Pelion area of Lexington County around 6:50 p.m.(FOX5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is announcing the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on June 3, 2023.

The collision occurred in the 900 block of Hartley Quarter Road in the Pelion area of Lexington County around 6:50 p.m.

According to Coroner Fisher, Kimberly Renae Davis, 41, of Pelion was traveling westbound on Hartley Quarter Road when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

Davis was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead seven days later due to the injuries sustained during the collision.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with significant injuries and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

