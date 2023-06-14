Lexington County coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is announcing the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on June 3, 2023.

The collision occurred in the 900 block of Hartley Quarter Road in the Pelion area of Lexington County around 6:50 p.m.

According to Coroner Fisher, Kimberly Renae Davis, 41, of Pelion was traveling westbound on Hartley Quarter Road when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

Davis was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead seven days later due to the injuries sustained during the collision.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with significant injuries and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the collision.

