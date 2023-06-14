International BBQ Championship competition coming to Segra Park in 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A first-of-its-kind, international, BBQ showdown will be happening in the Midlands next June.

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board and the Columbia Fireflies are teaming up to host a 2-day BBQ event at Segra Park where chefs from around the globe compete for a top prize.

“An event like this brings together components that makeup society; food, family, and entertainment,” Mark Conway with Mark Conway Media said. “Now, we are going to take sports, which is one of this country’s biggest interest points, along with competitive cooking and combine them at Segra Park.”

The Southeastern BBQ showdown comes to Columbia next year. (WIS News 10)

“The event will be the first food sport competition event ever to be held in a sports complex, in the United States, celebrity judges, food sport competitors, and vendors from across the United States will all come to Segra Park,” Miriam Atria, President of the Capital City/Lake Murray County Regional Tourism Board said.

The competition will be limited to only 30 competitors and Pitt masters from around the globe have already contacted board members to see if they can be a part of the history that will be happening in Soda City next summer.

