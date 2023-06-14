SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

International BBQ Championship competition coming to Segra Park in 2024

The first ever Southeastern BBQ Showdown is happening in Columbia, June 2024.
The first ever Southeastern BBQ Showdown is happening in Columbia, June 2024.(Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A first-of-its-kind, international, BBQ showdown will be happening in the Midlands next June.

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board and the Columbia Fireflies are teaming up to host a 2-day BBQ event at Segra Park where chefs from around the globe compete for a top prize.

“An event like this brings together components that makeup society; food, family, and entertainment,” Mark Conway with Mark Conway Media said. “Now, we are going to take sports, which is one of this country’s biggest interest points, along with competitive cooking and combine them at Segra Park.”

The Southeastern BBQ showdown comes to Columbia next year.
The Southeastern BBQ showdown comes to Columbia next year.(WIS News 10)

“The event will be the first food sport competition event ever to be held in a sports complex, in the United States, celebrity judges, food sport competitors, and vendors from across the United States will all come to Segra Park,” Miriam Atria, President of the Capital City/Lake Murray County Regional Tourism Board said.

The competition will be limited to only 30 competitors and Pitt masters from around the globe have already contacted board members to see if they can be a part of the history that will be happening in Soda City next summer.

For more information, you can visit the Southeastern BBQ Facebook page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting

Latest News

Richland Library host a “Black Music Month Festival” on Saturday to offer a look into the...
Richland County Library hosts Juneteenth inspired events
The annual “Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins” is happening at the Historic Harriet Barber...
2023 Juneteenth celebration in Hopkins
WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Greg Adaline.
“True Story: A Faith Journal” makes debut in the public during book signing event
The Irmo Town Council discussed the creation of a memorial during its June 6 workshop.
Irmo leaders begin talks on first responder memorial