GRAPHIC: Toxic algae bloom is sickening and killing marine mammals on California coast

GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast this week in response to a toxic algae bloom. (Source: KEYT/CNN)
By KEYT staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central California coast this week in response to a toxic algae bloom.

A major effort is underway to save as many sea lions and dolphins as possible.

An emergency rescue of a sick sea lion on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara on Tuesday was a tough battle.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute had a rapid response of volunteers.

They were careful but still needed the help of beach visitors to get the animal into a large crate.

Even though it was ill, the sea lion put up a struggle.

“Yeah, that poor guy did not want to go into the little cargo area ‘cause we don’t have the ability to explain to him we are here to help him,” said Trevor Wilkinson, a beach visitor.

He and his son were-front line helpers.

“To see a 12-year-old boy with some natural empathy is awesome, right? And that’s really important too, that we do that to our young men,” Wilkinson said.

The sea lion was affected by rising toxins in an algae bloom offshore that’s impacting small fish, its food source.

“You can tell he’s already disoriented, not able to focus. Poor guy, looked like he was pretty scared,” Wilkinson said.

There were other sick sea lions on the beach nearby in areas marked by the rescue teams to keep the public out.

Some were moving around and might return to the ocean, but timing is essential to save their lives.

“They can dissipate the toxin from their body within a 24-to-72 hour period. If we can get to them and get fluids into them and other treatments, we feel it helps them out,” said Ken Hughes of Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

Since last week, the marine life impacted by the algae bloom and toxins has been significant.

“We’ve received over 100 calls and dealing with 20 different animals on the beach,” Hughes said.

This is one of many rescues along the coastlines, and they have to move very quickly to get the animal up to Gaviota where it can get treatment immediately at their center.

This week, about 15 dolphins along the Santa Barbara and Ventura County coastlines have come ashore, presumably with the same illness, but there were no known rescues.

“We try to respond to them if we can, but generally by the time we get there they have already passed,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2023 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

