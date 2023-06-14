WATCH LIVE: Fort Jackson speaks about soldier found after reported missing

SkyView
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson speaks out about a soldier who was found after being reported missing when he didn’t return from a land navigation course.

A press conference with Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly is set to be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to military officials, SSG Jaime Contreras is a drill sergeant candidate who was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Fort Jackson explained land navigation courses typically leave around 10 a.m. and return at 1 p.m.

The military installation announced Contreras was found on Tuesday.

No other information was provided, including Contreras’ condition.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

