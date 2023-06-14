Forest Acres residents will soon have to register their pets through Richland County program, could face fines

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A new agreement between the city of Forest Acres and Richland County approved on Tuesday will soon require pet owners in the city to register their furry friends.

Forest Acres has been utilizing Richland County’s animal control services for years, but the city was previously exempt from this requirement under an original agreement that expired last year.

The county has required citizens to register their pets for nearly 30 years.

In negotiations with Richland County, Forest Acres City Administrator Shaun Greenwood said county officials indicated it was only fair that Forest Acres fall in line with all the other towns in unincorporated areas of the county that must register their pets.

“I think we were the only ones not paying it, and the county got back to us and said, ‘No, your residents would have to start registering their animals just like everyone else,’” he said. “It’s not something that we can avoid. We just want to make sure our citizens know about it, and have every opportunity to comply.”

Under its agreement with the county, dog, and cat owners will soon need to pay a small licensing fee yearly: $4.21 per year for spayed or neutered pets and $21.07 for fertile pets.

The owner of an unregistered pet risks facing a $500 county fine.

“You run a risk because any time there could be any kind of interaction that involves your animal, it could bring up the situation where ‘Oh, that animal’s not registered,’ and therefore the county could levy the fine,” Greenwood said.

Several Forest Acres pet owners said they are on board with the rule.

“I’d rather have a small fee than a $500 fee when they go to the pound,” Meaghan Tatum said. “$4 versus $500?”

Lucy Way is an animal lover who has lived in the city for 58 years.

“They’ve really never had it so I haven’t really paid somebody to have to own my dog, but in the end, it’s probably a good idea because they do go missing,” she said. “Better to have them to where they’re going to be safe if they get out.”

Richland County Animal Care says registering pets benefits both owners and animal care services.

A pet license ensures that animals are vaccinated against rabies, and could help animal control return pets to owners sooner if they were to go missing.

“It’s less of a hassle if they can look and say this dog belongs to this address and take the dog back there and be able to secure them or knock on a door and let you know, ‘Did you know your dog was running around out on the street?’” Greenwood said. “It makes that process ultimately easier.”

Pets with county tags also get longer care periods.

They can stay in a shelter for a week longer than strays, according to Richland County Animal Care.

Greenwood said if Forest Acres were to provide its own animal services separate from the county, it would not be an efficient use of city funds.

That would require equipment, a facility, and the hiring of at least two full-time animal care officers.

“When we look at the level of service that we typically require here in Forest Acres, it’s just not enough for us to put that burden onto our taxpayers to ask them to fund those things full-time when there is a viable service that we can work through with the county.”

Forest Acres now has 60 days to adopt the county’s animal control ordinance, which means in August residents will be expected to start registering their pets.

Richland County could begin issuing fines at any point 30 days after that.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

