FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday storm potential increases!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be mindful of storm chances fighting back this afternoon for the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Our humidity increases Wednesday with another low approaching from the west bringing us some showers and storms this afternoon.

Today will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with our southern viewing area in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

We’re in the upper 80s with drier air moving in late on Thursday, but some spotty showers & storms remain around.

Highs reach the low 90s for a drier & hotter Friday.

Our weekend kicks off with highs near 90 and a chance of stray storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Today will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day due to better storm potential for our southern viewing area!

Another area of low pressure arrives for us today and increases our afternoon rain and storm chances. Keep eyes on the sky!

Some more dry air comes in later on Thursday into Friday, which lowers rain chances again after a chance for spotty Thursday showers/storms.

Highs are in the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s for a drier and hotter Friday.

Saturday is looking partly cloudy with highs around 90. Some stray storms are possible.

Father’s Day looks similar to Saturday with another chance of storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Humidity returns, as so scattered rain showers and storms for the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with lingering spotty storms & showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs around 90. Some isolated storms are possible.

Father’s Day: Spotty storm potential hangs around with partial sunshine and a high near 90.

