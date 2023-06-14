SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday storm potential increases!

Chances of rain have gone up for your Wednesday, we’re looking at a 60% chance of showers and some storms as well.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be mindful of storm chances fighting back this afternoon for the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Our humidity increases Wednesday with another low approaching from the west bringing us some showers and storms this afternoon.
  • Today will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with our southern viewing area in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.
  • We’re in the upper 80s with drier air moving in late on Thursday, but some spotty showers & storms remain around.
  • Highs reach the low 90s for a drier & hotter Friday.
  • Our weekend kicks off with highs near 90 and a chance of stray storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Today will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day due to better storm potential for our southern viewing area!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Another area of low pressure arrives for us today and increases our afternoon rain and storm chances. Keep eyes on the sky!

Some more dry air comes in later on Thursday into Friday, which lowers rain chances again after a chance for spotty Thursday showers/storms.

Highs are in the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s for a drier and hotter Friday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Saturday is looking partly cloudy with highs around 90. Some stray storms are possible.

Father’s Day looks similar to Saturday with another chance of storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Humidity returns, as so scattered rain showers and storms for the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with lingering spotty storms & showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs around 90. Some isolated storms are possible.

Father’s Day: Spotty storm potential hangs around with partial sunshine and a high near 90.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 6/14/23
First Alert Weather
WIS 6-6:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms move in Wednesday