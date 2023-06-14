Coroner identifies individual who died after standoff with deputies at Two Notch Road home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is announcing the name of the individual who died following a standoff with Richland County deputies at a home on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Coroner Rutherford states the victim is Antonio L. Worthy, 40, of Columbia, S.C. of the Two Notch Road standoff.

“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

