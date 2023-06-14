SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner identifies individual who died after standoff with deputies at Two Notch Road home

A northeast Columbia man is dead after a standoff with Richland County deputies.
A northeast Columbia man is dead after a standoff with Richland County deputies.(Nick Neville)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is announcing the name of the individual who died following a standoff with Richland County deputies at a home on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Coroner Rutherford states the victim is Antonio L. Worthy, 40, of Columbia, S.C. of the Two Notch Road standoff.

“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide
SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier

Latest News

Iesha R. Daniel (left) and Amanda L. Jones (right) were arrested in connection with a shooting...
Police arrest two women in connection with shooting at Lorick Circle
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening storms tonight, some could become severe
Residents are urged to follow the detour signs and to take alternate routes.
City of Columbia notifying residents of traffic delay
Deputies said 14-year-old Nevaeh Curry Nettles has her nose pierced, shoulder-length braids and...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department seeking the public’s help finding runaway teen