City of Columbia notifying residents of traffic delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is notifying residents of a traffic delay in the 3600 block of Covenant Road, Evian Place, and Bethel Church Road.

Officials say only one lane will be open until repairs are completed on June 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are urged to follow the detour signs and to take alternate routes.

Anyone with questions regarding this traffic advisory can contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803.545.3300.

