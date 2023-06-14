Audit finds issues with Berkeley Co. 2022 election

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission has provided 30 recommendations to Berkeley County following an audit of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections from the 2022 General Election.

Some issues found in the audit found were with poll workers and the board of voter registration trainings, completion of opening and closing checklists and ballot reconciliation worksheets during the 2022 General Election in Berkeley County.

Twenty-five of the 440 poll workers who were assigned to work at polling locations in Berkeley County were not trained but were paid for it, according to the audit.

Also, two polling location technicians who fix voting equipment, were not trained.

Berkeley County Director of Voter Registration, Rosie Brown, says the county did not use any workers that were not trained for the election.

“We are going to have to pull records, the sign in sheets for all of the training classes, because we did not pay anyone for working the election unless they trained,” Brown says. “If you attend training and you do not work, you cannot get paid for training.”

Opening and closing checklists contain a list of various tasks necessary to open and close the polls.

These were not adequately completed for all polling locations in the 2022 General Election, providing less assurance that all necessary steps were taken in opening and closing the polls, according to the audit.

A random sample of precincts from the 2022 General Election showed that these worksheets were not adequately completed or reconciled, according to the audit. (South Carolina Election Commission)

Ballot reconciliation worksheets provide assurance that all ballots are accounted for.

A random sample of precincts from the 2022 General Election showed that these worksheets were not adequately completed or reconciled, according to the audit.

Brown says the county takes elections and the audit very seriously.

“We’re going to spend more time with these small, small items, to make sure that we have the public’s trust and confidence in us that we are doing what we are supposed to do to the best of our ability, following all state laws,” she says.

South Carolina Election Commission Public Information Officer, John Catalano, says the issues found with Berkeley County’s handling of the 2022 General Election, were more to do with administrative issues.

“Not filling out the proper paperwork at the end of the night, not providing proper notice for your board meetings; these are things that are issues and may impact how the public perceives how the elections being conducted,” Catalano says.

“But none of the issues in the audit would have caused someone to incorrectly win an election and wouldn’t cause results of the election to change,” he adds.

Berkeley County was the first county to be audited in 2023 by South Carolina’s Election Commission. Catalano says other counties will be audited, as well as a possible statewide audit.

The 30 recommendations to the county are part of a corrective action plan created by the commission to help with future elections.

“The corrective action plan is arguably the most important report,” Catalano says. ”It’s where we take all the findings, all of the things that we noted that they’re doing incorrectly, and we create this plan for them to get those issues corrected”.

“The point of the audit is to find these issues, and then to help the county change them, and correct them moving forward,” he adds.

