Soda City Live: Understanding person-centered care for Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

Supporting someone living with Alzheimer’s can be challenging at times but studies show that incorporating person-centered practices into daily care can help to reduce those challenges.

Here are a few ways you can start person-centered practice.

  • Focus on the person and not the disease
  • Celebrate their abilities
  • Get to Know the person
  • Incorporating personal qualities into their care

