SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Make-a-Wish Foundation South Carolina’s Trailblaze Challenge

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Make-a-Wish Foundation South Carolina’s Trailblaze Challenge is hiking for hope.

Funds from this amazing effort provide needed support for families of critically ill children.

Registration for the fall session of the Trailblaze Challenge will be open soon with four opportunities to attend an interest meeting which is a requirement for participation.

Click here for more.

(See flyer for details)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A northeast Columbia man is dead after a standoff with Richland County deputies.
Sheriff’s Department: barricaded man dies after deputies return fire in Northeast Columbia
Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Richland County deputies investigate area after reports of shots fired
According to an arrest warrant 43-year-old Adam Lee Jones displayed the weapon while stopped at...
Deputies arrest and charge man accused of presenting gun during road rage incident
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pedestrian struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Supporting someone living with Alzheimer's can be challenging at times but studies show that...
Soda City Live: Understanding person-centered care for Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Coaches Corner Podcast Event
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Juneteenth Joy Fest
Tickets are $40 and proceeds from this event will benefit Community and Youth Development, LLC.
Soda City Live: Chris Connors’s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance