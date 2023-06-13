Soda City Live: Make-a-Wish Foundation South Carolina’s Trailblaze Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Make-a-Wish Foundation South Carolina’s Trailblaze Challenge is hiking for hope.

Funds from this amazing effort provide needed support for families of critically ill children.

Registration for the fall session of the Trailblaze Challenge will be open soon with four opportunities to attend an interest meeting which is a requirement for participation.

