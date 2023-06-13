One dead after fatal box truck and train collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The highway patrol is reporting that one person is deceased after a fatal collision near Hopkins.

The collision occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Third Street at Clarkson Road, which is five miles east of Hopkins.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 2018 box truck was driving east on Third Street when a train traveling south collided with each other.

Two people in the 2018 box truck were taken to Prisma Health for injuries and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one inside the train was reported injured.

The collision is currently being investigated by the SCHP.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.