Man accused of shooting woman after argument with neighbor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged and arrested in connection with shooting a woman in her upper body area.

Joshua Langford is accused of arguing with a neighbor before the shooting at the 300 block of S. Beltline Boulevard.

Langford was arrested a short time after the shooting.

He is being charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As well as an attempted murder charge.

Officials say his bond was denied in connection with the attempted murder charge.

