Lexington County coroner identifies individual killed during motorcycle collision

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the name of the person who was pronounced deceased after a collision on Augusta Road.(Marresa Burke)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the name of the person who was pronounced deceased after a collision on Augusta Road.

The collision took place in the 2600 block of Augusta Road, West Columbia in Lexington County on Monday, June 12.

According to Coroner Fisher, around 7 a.m. James M. Rials, 63, of Gaston was traveling westbound on Augusta Road when he attempted to enter the on-ramp of I-26 eastbound and lost control of his motorcycle.

Rials was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries during the collision.

The West Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

