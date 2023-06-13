Labor trafficking case brings 3 defendants before Lexington County judge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A labor trafficking case brought three defendants before a judge in Lexington County.

The sentencing of Enrique Balcazar, 35, and Elizabeth Balcazar, 19, the business of Balcazar Nature Harvesting was scheduled for court on Tuesday.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit labor trafficking and fraud in foreign labor contracting.

The indictment alleges the defendants forced victims to work excessive hours, failed to pay their wages and threatened victims with deportation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.