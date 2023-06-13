SkyView
Labor trafficking case brings 3 defendants before Lexington County judge

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A labor trafficking case brought three defendants before a judge in Lexington County.

The sentencing of Enrique Balcazar, 35, and Elizabeth Balcazar, 19, the business of Balcazar Nature Harvesting was scheduled for court on Tuesday.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit labor trafficking and fraud in foreign labor contracting.

The indictment alleges the defendants forced victims to work excessive hours, failed to pay their wages and threatened victims with deportation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

