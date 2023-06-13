SkyView
Judge again denies Murdaugh’s request to use retirement money for murder appeal

A judge has prohibited Alex Murdaugh from using money from his own 401k account to cover legal fees
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s request to have a court reconsider his motion to pay his legal fees from money in his 401(k) account has been denied.

Murdaugh, disbarred Lowcountry attorney convicted of killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh, has maintained he is innocent in their murders.

His legal team said they spent well over the $600,000 they were able to access from his retirement account for his double murder trial, which lasted a historic six weeks. Murdaugh reportedly needs an additional $160,000 for his appeal.

In May, a judge denied a motion from Murdaugh to pull the money from the nearly half a million left in his 401(k), which his defense argues is untainted.

He filed a motion to reconsider, which was denied again in a judgment on June 9.

“The parties have provided an ample record on which the Court relies to DENY the Motion For Reconsideration,” the document states.

For more coverage on Murdaugh and related cases, visit Tangled Web: Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

