Four people displaced after kitchen fire in Candlelite Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Four people are displaced after a fire started inside a kitchen on Candlelite Drive.

The kitchen fire caused extensive damage to the home.

Second-shift crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the home around 1:45 p.m.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely but one person had to be treated for injuries.

Our 2nd Shift crews responded to the property at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. All occupants made it out safely. One person had to be treated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/VqYxQrwV8u — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) June 13, 2023

