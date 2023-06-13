Fort Jackson soldier reported missing after not returning from land navigation course

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military installation said he did not return from a land navigation course.

According to military officials, SSG Jaime Contreras is a drill sergeant candidate who was reported missing around 1:30 p.m.

Fort Jackson explained land navigation courses typically leave around 10 a.m. and return at 1 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.