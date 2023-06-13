Fort Jackson conducts prescribed burn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson’s Forestry Office is conducting a prescribed burn on the military installation.

The burn will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Wanat range near Johnson Rifle, Red Diamond and Artillery Roads.

