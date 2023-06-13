FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A good deal of sunshine wins for Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dry conditions win out today with a drop in humidity, but some storm chances return into tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Dry air moves in into our Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Some clouds will mix in for the afternoon.

The humidity increases Wednesday with another low approaching from the west bringing a chance of showers and storms.

We’re in the upper 80s with drier air later on Thursday, but some showers & storms remain possible.

Highs reach the low 90s for a drier & hotter Friday.

Our weekend kicks off with highs near 90 and a chance of stray storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Dry air filters in today, and makes us feel more comfortable. Highs reach the mid-80s with a good deal of sun with some p.m. clouds mixing in.

Another low pressure system arrives on Wednesday and increases our spotty rain and storm chances. We could see some storms as well with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s again.

Some more dry air comes in later on Thursday into Friday, which lowers rain chances again after a chance for Thursday storms.

Highs are in the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s for a drier and hotter Friday.

Partly cloudy with highs around 90. Some isolated storms are possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Drier with highs in the mid 80s as p.m. clouds mix in. Small chance of stray storm/shower.

Wednesday: Humidity returns, as does a chance of spotty rain and storms for the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of spotty storms & showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs around 90. Some isolated storms are possible.

