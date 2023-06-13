Columbia firefighters respond to fire at Hampton Courts Apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at Hampton Courts Apartments.

Firefighters said they responded to a reported structure fire shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, where they could see smoke coming from a building upon arrival.

Firefighters forced entry into the unit and were able to get an occupant out who was later treated by EMS.

According to the fire department, the fire was located in the kitchen of the apartment and extinguished. Damages were contained to one unit.

Firefighters said damages were contained to one unit.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening our firefighters responded to Hampton Courts Apartments at 501 Pelham Drive for a reported structure fire.



Upon arrival crews could see smoke coming from a building. There were also reports that one person was trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/IJ3FLEorj2 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) June 13, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.