Columbia firefighters respond to fire at Hampton Courts Apartment

Firefighters forced entry into the unit and were able to get an occupant out who was later...
Firefighters forced entry into the unit and were able to get an occupant out who was later treated by EMS.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at Hampton Courts Apartments.

Firefighters said they responded to a reported structure fire shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, where they could see smoke coming from a building upon arrival.

Firefighters forced entry into the unit and were able to get an occupant out who was later treated by EMS.

According to the fire department, the fire was located in the kitchen of the apartment and extinguished. Damages were contained to one unit.

Firefighters said damages were contained to one unit.

