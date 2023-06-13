SkyView
Firefighters ‘knock out’ fire in Columbia that broke out in box truck

Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a box truck.
Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a box truck.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a box truck.

Crews responded to the call at a car wash on the 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials said in a post on Twitter the fire was “knocked out” and no one was hurt.

