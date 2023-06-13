Firefighters ‘knock out’ fire in Columbia that broke out in box truck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a box truck.

Crews responded to the call at a car wash on the 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials said in a post on Twitter the fire was “knocked out” and no one was hurt.

Our 2nd Shift crews at Station 8 made quick work of a fire that broke out in a box truck Tuesday morning.



Engine 8 and Ladder 8 responded to the call at a car wash on the 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road at around 8 a.m.



Fire was knocked out and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/rfpqrSSZ1L — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) June 13, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.