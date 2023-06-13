Displaced Columbia woman finds new home as deadline neared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After nearly four months, a displaced Columbia woman has a new home.

The City of Columbia evacuated Cynthia Joyner, her daughter, and neighbors in February after gas leaks were found at their apartments on Hyatt Avenue.

The city and a Richland County judge found the Brooklyn-based landlord company, Indigo 52, to be non-responsive to a court order to make repairs and pay for Joyner (and others) to stay at a nearby motel in the interim.

A judge signed an agreement between the city and the company earlier in June. It requires the company to pay Joyner and a neighbor $2,000 if they move out within 30 days. However, it requires payments to the motel to cease on June 12.

The morning of June 12, Joyner told WIS she wasn’t sure where she would go. It’s unclear what if any, repairs have been made to Hyatt Avenue.

She said she was in talks with a new landlord but lacked the resources to get set up at the new house.

However, she later contacted WIS in the afternoon confirming the new landlord was going to work with her on the finances and she would be able to move into the new home.

Related to the agreement, the City of Columbia sent a statement reading in part:

...Upon Indigo 52 hiring a new attorney, it was determined repairs could not be made while tenants were actively living in said units and the complex would need to be vacated and subsequently shut down.

Thus, City officials and the landlord entered into a supplemental court order which would allow for the same.

Prior to entering into said agreement, city officials attempted to contact the displaced tenants, or their attorneys, to ensure their interests were adequately protected.

In addition, City officials made the displaced tenants aware of several service providers available who could assist them with obtaining new housing, to include a voucher program that was obtained by said resident...

The tenants were living at the motel, it’s unclear if the city was referencing the tenants’ belongings which remained at the Hyatt Avenue apartments.

Joyner told WIS she was not contacted by the city but was alerted to the agreement by a letter from Indigo 52′s attorney.

Indigo 52′s attorney did not return a request for comment.

