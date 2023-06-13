Did Kershaw County double-commit ARPA funds? It depends on who you ask

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The fate of Kershaw County’s COVID-19 relief money remains unclear as elected officials debate over whether they double-obligated the federal funds.

In 2020, Kershaw County received approximately $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars which they still retain approximately $11 million of in the bank. This, according to an anonymous source.

In recent months, approximately $6 million of the county’s remaining ARPA dollars were obligated to a hotly contested recreation project at Woodward Park in Camden.

Woodward Park, on top of a $3.5 million investment in new Motorola radios for first responders effectively committed the remaining ARPA dollars of Kershaw County with no issue.

It wasn’t until last Friday that one council member learned of what he claims is a financial double obligation with the county’s ARPA dollars.

Unbeknownst to five-term councilman Jimmy Jones, a multi-million-dollar grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) was applied for, received, and signed by Kershaw County staff during their talks of recreation and radios.

“Oh, it’s absolutely a double allocation. No question about it,” said Jones in the Kershaw County Government Center. “In all fairness, I can’t speak for my colleagues up here. But I would like to think, truly, everyone here was blindsided, as well.”

On Sept. 12, 2022, documents show that Kershaw County applied for a South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program (SKIIP) grant to remedy sewer/water needs.

On April 24, 2023, the SKIIP grant award letter was sent to Kershaw County by the RIA, the state agency that manages SKIIP.

On May 23, the remainder of Kershaw County’s ARPA funds were committed to Woodward Park during a council meeting.

Two weeks later, on June 5, the SKIIP grant was signed off by county staff. In the contractual agreement, the county was to match the RIA with $10 million from their ARPA funds.

“So, here we are… We’ve got to get to the bottom of it. We’ve got to make a decision. We can’t take both [projects], we can’t support both. And I don’t remember it ever being brought before county council for discussion or for us to approve or not,” continued Jones.

While Chairwoman Kaity Guinn did not respond to our request for clarification, someone familiar with the county council did answer our call.

According to this source, they deny Jones’ claims of any ARPA dollars being double-obligated, but instead, redirected to more pertinent needs. This was after determining that the county’s sewer was not in emergent need of rehabilitation.

The source goes on to say that the county council is exploring whether they can still accept the RIA grant funds without the ARPA money still being obligated.

They argue that it’s not accurate to call the remainder of Kershaw County’s ARPA dollars “committed” to Woodward Park as the project still needs to pass a third reading later this month.

They conclude by saying that “double obligation” implies that the county has done something wrong or inappropriate, which they claim is not the case.

WIS additionally reached out to councilman Russell Brazzell who volunteered context and issued this statement:

“As a council, we have squarely focused on taking care of existing resources including public safety, fire, EMS, and our recreation facilities. We will continue to focus on improving our community through reasonable growth so that Kershaw County doesn’t lose its small-town charm.”

It’s worth noting that the county council has not met about the alleged double allocation nor discussed the issue as a body.

Council members tell WIS the discussion is set to take place during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I know that everything I’ve said this morning is documented. I got a document here, here, and here. So, I’m dealing with the facts. And we’re in a dilemma. Apparently, we’re in a big dilemma. We’re going to have to make a decision and some changes are going to have to be made,” concluded Jones.

The county council meeting will take place at 6 P.M. in the Kershaw County Government Center on Tuesday, June 13.

