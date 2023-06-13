Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A body was recovered after crews responded to a vehicle in the water call at the Socastee Swing Bridge.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the swing bridge on Dick Pond Road, where officials said a car drove off the bridge.

The coroner’s office said a body was recovered around 12:45 p.m. by the HCFR Dive team. Towing crews were brought in and the car was pulled from the waterway.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the driver 23-year-old Demeatrius Chandler Jr. from the Myrtle Beach area. The coroner’s office said Chandler was the only person in the car.

“Please join us in sending hopes for healing and comfort to the family of the individual who passed in this incident,” the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.

Neighbors in the area were at a loss for words about the tragedy.

“I feel bad definitely. It’s very unfortunate and I hate to see it you know. Human life it’s tragic when something like this happens... sad something like this has to happen,” resident Artemus Ferris said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge sustained some damage and it will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“The Socastee Swing Bridge will remain closed while SCDOT officials inspect it for possible damage,” the SCDOT said in a statement.

Inspection crews began working Monday afternoon and will continue to work through Tuesday. After the inspection is completed, SCDOT will provide an update on the condition of the bridge.

The next update is expected around midday tomorrow.

The agency said that drivers should avoid the area to allow crews to work and that detour signs have been put in place.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident as a traffic fatality, but several agencies, including HCFR, the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces have been involved in the investigation.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine Chandler’s cause of death.

