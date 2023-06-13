Coroner identifies pedestrian of fatal Two Notch Road hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is announcing the name of the pedestrian who died following a hit-and-run crash on Monday, June 12.

The crash happened on Two Notch Road near the intersection with O’Neil Court.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Gabriel D. Taber, 45, of Eastover, SC.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

