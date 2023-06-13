Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann discusses new operation to curb homelessness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia continues to take steps toward addressing homelessness and crime in the capital city.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced Operation Hope and Order on Tuesday.

City officials gathered to detail a plan of action for helping decrease the amount of homeless people in the city.

City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann spoke on the initiative alongside City Council members, City Manager Teresa Wilson, and Columbia Chief of Police, Skip Holbrook.

“We wanted to take the compassion here in the community and utilize it to address the issue,” he said, “but we also have this element, unfortunate element, of criminal activity associated with it.”

Rickenmann said that the city recognizes that drug addiction and a lack of resources contribute to the city’s homeless.

“Right now a majority of it is in our downtown area, in Elmwood, and it’s really affecting our quality of life,” he said.

The mayor also said a large portion of the city’s calls for service in certain “hotspots” in downtown Columbia are going toward responding to calls about homeless people.

Rickenmann said he hopes the city will be able to develop a “one-stop shop” that will offer an array of long-term health services to the city’s homeless population.

