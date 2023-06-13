City of Camden names local native as new police chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a nationwide search, the City of Camden announced Jack Rushing — a Camden native — is named their new police chief.

The City said Rushing brings over 26 years of experience in law enforcement.

The University of South Carolina (USC) graduate’s resume includes serving as Sergeant at Arms for the South Carolina House of Representatives, an agent at South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), an Administrative Captain and Chief Deputy at Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Investigator at the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity,” Rushing said. “I am looking forward to working with the great team of officers at the Camden Police Department. Together we will do great things.”

