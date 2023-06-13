Authorities investigate possible drowning at Dreher Island State Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a man’s death at Dreher Island State Park on Tuesday morning as a possible drowning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the island at around 11 a.m. after a report of a body in the water.

The body was recovered and a local coroner’s office is investigating the cause of the man’s death.

Authorities believe the man fell off a boat and into the water.

