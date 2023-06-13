Arrest made in connection with late-night shooting at S.C. State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a late-night shooting at South Carolina State University.

Daniel Eugene Hutto is charged with accessory before the fact to attempted murder.

According to SLED, the suspect was given with a gun that was used to fire into a crowd of students on S.C. State’s campus.

SLED said Hutto gave the gun to the suspect after he opened his open book bag and allowed the suspect to take it.

Law enforcement said surveillance footage of the shooting correlates with the information given during an interview.

On March 3, 2023, during the shooting at least one person was injured.

