SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.(Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.

Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A northeast Columbia man is dead after a standoff with Richland County deputies.
Sheriff’s Department: barricaded man dies after deputies return fire in Northeast Columbia
Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide
According to an arrest warrant 43-year-old Adam Lee Jones displayed the weapon while stopped at...
Deputies arrest and charge man accused of presenting gun during road rage incident

Latest News

The crash happened on Two Notch Road near the intersection with O’Neil Court.
Coroner identifies pedestrian of fatal Two Notch Road hit-and-run
Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann discusses new operation to curb homelessness
Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann discusses new operation to curb homelessness
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
LIVE: Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court