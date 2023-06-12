SkyView
Woman shot in head trying to intervene in dispute, deputies say

A Hilton Head Island woman is recovering after deputies said she was shot in the head while...
A Hilton Head Island woman is recovering after deputies said she was shot in the head while attempting to intervene in a dispute.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hilton Head Island woman is recovering after deputies said she was shot in the head while attempting to intervene in a dispute.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Southwood Park Drive around 8:45 p.m. Friday for a shooting victim. They learned the woman was taken to an area hospital before deputies arrived.

At the hospital, deputies located a 32-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was transferred to another hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies said another woman was injured in the fight but did not need to be hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inv. Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

