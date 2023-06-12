SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake
RCSD investigating a shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly shootings
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms wrap up tonight, a few more possible Monday
Law enforcement is re-directing traffic between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two...
WATCH LIVE: Richland County deputies respond to barricaded suspect, traffic redirected

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden undergoes root canal, misses collegiate athletics event and NATO meeting at White House
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump traveling to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified docs case
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids requests bail