Warrants: Richland deputies charge man in connection with mass shooting after gang task force searches home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old man and accused him of firing shots into a crowd of people at a high school graduation party nearly a month after the shooting happened.

According to arrest warrants made public on Monday, Sincere Boatwright was connected to the Meadowlake park shooting after the Midlands Gang Task Force searched his home and found a gun and drugs.

Officers found ecstasy, marijuana and narcotics in his home and charged Boatwright with possession of drugs and intent to distribute, arrest warrants showed.

A gun found in Boatwright’s room matched bullet casings collected after the shooting, and investigators were able to find a witness that placed Boatwright at the scene of the shooting.

The arrest warrant said that Boatwright was sitting in the parking lot of the Richland County park when he fired his 9mm weapon toward the crowd.

All together, Richland County sheriff’s deputies found 145 shell casings at Meadowlake Park. One of those casings matched Boatwright’s weapon, the arrest warrant says.

Deputies searched Boatwright’s home on May 23 and arrested him two days later in connection with the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park.

Warrants for Mayar Kual, 19, were not made public on Monday. The sheriff’s department announced both of their arrests on Friday.

Eleven people were injured at Meadowlake Park on April 29 and nine people were struck by gunfire. A handful of the victims were high school students.

Four other people were arrested in connection to the shooting, including two 16-year-old brothers.

