SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake
Law enforcement is re-directing traffic between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two...
Sheriff’s Department: barricaded man dies after deputies return fire in Northeast Columbia
RCSD investigating a shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly shootings
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
According to an arrest warrant 43-year-old Adam Lee Jones displayed the weapon while stopped at...
Deputies arrest and charge man accused of presenting gun during road rage incident

Latest News

The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner IDs victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut