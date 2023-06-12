South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate sentenced to life in federal prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate was sentenced to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced 43-year-old Daniel Allen Shannon and recommended that he be incarcerated in one of two select high-security facilities within the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The court also held Shannon responsible for his role in orchestrating the 2019 murder of a Kershaw man as a part of this conspiracy, officials said.

Court evidence showed Shannon used contraband cell phones to coordinate the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lancaster and Kershaw counties.

“This case illustrates the extreme danger posed by the presence of contraband cellphones in our prisons,” said United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs, “We will not sit by as inmates use these phones to perpetrate violence, drug trafficking, sex crimes, and fraud, and will work with our federal and state partners to vigorously prosecute these offenders and protect the public.”

Officials said Shannon sent his associates to retaliate, which resulted in the fatal shooting of a Kershaw man in September of 2019 after he believed one of his drug couriers had been robbed.

“This life sentence should serve as a warning, to anyone involved in heinous crimes such as the exploitation of children and drug trafficking, that you will be brought to justice and the punishment will be severe,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge for HSI Charlotte, which covers North and South Carolina, “HSI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities by disrupting and dismantling criminal organizations involved in these destructive and deadly activities.”

Officials said Shannon then ordered his co-conspirators to burn the residence where the murder occurred and dispose of the victim, whose body was discovered discarded alongside a highway in Westville.

Prosecutors presented evidence that, in addition to the drug trafficking and violence described above, showed Shannon also engaged in a “sextortion” scheme while incarcerated.

Shannon was initially indicted on federal charges in February of 2022 and pleaded guilty in February of this year, officials stated.

Shannon was already serving a life sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for the 2001 kidnapping, robbery, and murder of a Lexington restaurant manager at the time of this offense, officials stated

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Schoen and Ben Garner prosecuted the case.

