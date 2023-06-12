SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake
RCSD investigating a shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly shootings
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
Generic Water
Juvenile nearly drowns in Camden lake
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms wrap up tonight, a few more possible Monday

Latest News

FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation...
US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Monday sun breaks out after earlier morning rain!
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Bail hearing set for Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids