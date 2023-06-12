SC gas prices hold steady over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are unchanged over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State sits at $3.15 putting prices 3.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.41 lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.81 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.59, a difference of 78 cents per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.92 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 5.6 cents to $3.57. The national average is up 5.7 cents from a month ago and stands at $1.44 per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national price of diesel fell 1.6 cents over the past week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”

