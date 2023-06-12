SkyView
Richland County Library hosts Juneteenth inspired events

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library’s Southeast location on Garner’s Ferry Road hosts Juneteenth inspired events this week to celebrate the federal holiday.

They’ll host a “Crafternoon” on Thursday which gives attendees the chance to learn more about the day while making Juneteenth-inspired crafts.

Then on Saturday, there’s a “Black Music Month Festival” to offer a look into the history and legacy of African American music.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

To learn more information about these events and others for Juneteenth, click here.

