Richland County Library hosts Juneteenth inspired events

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library’s Southeast location on Garner’s Ferry Road hosts Juneteenth inspired events this week to celebrate the federal holiday.

They’ll host a “Crafternoon” on Thursday which gives attendees the chance to learn more about the day while making Juneteenth-inspired crafts.

Then on Saturday, there’s a “Black Music Month Festival” to offer a look into the history and legacy of African American music.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

