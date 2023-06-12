Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is announcing the name of the victim of a homicide at the Felicity’s Bar And Grill.

The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Basile Darby, 28, of Columbia, SC.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

