Pedestrian struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run on Two Notch Road at O’Neil Court.

The collision happened at approximately 12:05 a.m., half a mile east of Forest Acres.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover said an unknown vehicle was traveling north when they struck a pedestrian walking on Two Notch Road.

Glover said the pedestrian died on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run, Glover said.

