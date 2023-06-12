SkyView
Pedestrian struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Two Notch Road

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run on Two Notch Road at O’Neil Court.

The collision happened at approximately 12:05 a.m., half a mile east of Forest Acres.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover said an unknown vehicle was traveling north when they struck a pedestrian walking on Two Notch Road.

Glover said the pedestrian died on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run, Glover said.

